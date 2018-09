Hypertension or high blood pressure can lead to your arteries getting hardened increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke, congestive heart failure, kidney disease, and even blindness, according to a research. It is important to treat the condition at the right time to avoid further complications. You must try these natural remedies for hypertension after consulting with your doctor or Ayurveda expert regarding the use of these herbs for your heart problems:

Garlic: The compound allicin in garlic is famed for treating a variety of cardiovascular conditions. Garlic is known to have blood pressure lowering properties and to increase nitric oxide production, resulting in smooth muscle relaxation and widening of blood vessels. According to various research studies, garlic is related to decrease of BP in patients with increased systolic pressure.

Ajwain: Ajwain has been shown to produce a fall in BP and heart rate in rats.

Black beans: An extract of black beans was reported to cause a fall in systolic as well as diastolic BP due to the saponin and medicogenic acid glucoside present in the crude extract.

Linseed and flaxseed: Linseed and its oil are rich in α-linolenic acid, an essential fatty acid that appears to be beneficial for the heart diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, arthritis, and other health problems. α-linolenic acid belongs to a group of substances called omega-3 fatty acids. Several studies suggest that diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids lower BP significantly in people with HTN. Flaxseed may protect against cardiovascular disease by reducing serum cholesterol, platelet aggregation, and inflammatory markers; improving glucose tolerance; and acting as an antioxidant.

Basil: Studies have shown that a crude extract of basil causes a fall in systolic, diastolic, and mean BP. According to a study, this cardiovascular effect of the extract has been attributed to eugenol, which exerts its effect by blocking the calcium channels.