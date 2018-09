Cardiovascular disease continues to be the world’s number 1 killer, claiming over 17.5 million lives every year. The past 25 years have seen monumental growth of heart related ailments in India.

“According to a study published in the Medical Journal of Lancet, almost double the numbers of Indians are dying from heart disease today as compared to the year 1990. This whopping increase can mostly be contributed to lifestyle factors such as decrease in physical activity, obesity and change in eating habits especially among urban Indians,” says Dr Dharminder Nagar, MD, Paras Healthcare.

Dr Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda says, “To enhance your metabolism, you should do moderate intensity exercises. You can brisk walk for half an hour; this in turn will help you to eliminate toxins from your body. Go for yoga as well. Take your expert’s advice if you experience any heart problems.”

Dt Ankita Ghag, clinical Executive, InBody, Mumbai, says, “People consume a lot of junk food, follow faulty eating habits and pattern, indulge in fried foods like vada, samosas, namkeens, they also drink carbonated beverages which can harm your heart. Even though they are aware about the ill-effects of consuming junk food they still go ahead and eat it. So, if you want to protect yourself from heart ailments, you will have to make some dietary changes. Though, it will be difficult to give up on junk but you should see to it that you limit it. Apart from that, stress can also worry your heart. People should make sure that they try to de-stress and say no to alcohol. Awareness regarding the heart health is the need of the hour. You shouldn’t take your heart health for granted or else you will repent in the future. So,take care of your ticker and stay happy by taking right steps today!”