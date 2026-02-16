live

World Health News LIVE Updates: New Mpox Variant Wrecking Havoc In UK, To Deadly Measles Sweeping Through London - Today's News Highlight

World Health News LIVE Updates: According to scientists, the Ib and IIb of MPXV have mutated together, and a case has been found in the UK and India, respectively.

World Health News LIVE Updates: Should we brace for more virus outbreaks? Just when the world was slowly moving away from the deadly mental and physical effects of COVID-19 pandemic, experts have issues fresh warnings. According to the latest health reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed that two cases of the recombinant strain combining genomic elements of clades Ib and IIb of the monkeypox virus (MPXV) have been identified to date: one in the United Kingdom and one in India. Both patients had recent travel histories, and neither experienced severe illness. On the other hand, almost 60 have been confirmed infected with highly contagious and life-threatening measles virus in London. Families have been urged to ensure their children are up to date with their immunisations against the highly contagious disease, which can cause serious health complications. Stay tuned with us for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.

