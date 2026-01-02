World Health News LIVE Updates: Flu Cases Surge In California; Nipah Outbreak Brings Back Lockdown Fears; Storm Chandra Batters UK

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
World Health News LIVE: From fast-spreading infections to extreme weather events, the world is battling back-to-back health emergencies - prompting government to activate health alerts in various pockets of the world. In the last 24 hours, California has reported a sharp surge in flu infections. On the other hand, a deadly Nipah virus outbreak in India has reignited fears of lockdown-like restrictions, with aggressive containment measures, contact tracing, and travel screening underway to curb the spread. Meanwhile, UK has been put on high alert due to heavy rains and flood owing to Storm Chandra. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
