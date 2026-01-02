live

World Health News LIVE Updates: Flu Cases Surge In California; Nipah Outbreak Brings Back Lockdown Fears; Storm Chandra Batters UK

World Health News LIVE Updates: Flu activity is climbing across California as health officials warn of rising cases and hospitalizations driven by a newly emerged influenza A strain, H3N2 subclade K.

Delhi Health News Live Updates:

World Health News LIVE: From fast-spreading infections to extreme weather events, the world is battling back-to-back health emergencies - prompting government to activate health alerts in various pockets of the world. In the last 24 hours, California has reported a sharp surge in flu infections. On the other hand, a deadly Nipah virus outbreak in India has reignited fears of lockdown-like restrictions, with aggressive containment measures, contact tracing, and travel screening underway to curb the spread. Meanwhile, UK has been put on high alert due to heavy rains and flood owing to Storm Chandra. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest health news and developments from around the world.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LATEST NEWS