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World Health News LIVE Updates: Deadlier than COVID, White Plaque Virus detected in US, over 1,000 infected; New COVID variant can infect fully vaccinated; Kerala on Nipah alert

The new COVID variant is characterised by 70 to 75 mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus responsible for entering human cells. These changes are believed to contribute to what researchers describe as "immune escape characteristics," meaning the virus may partially evade protection from prior infection or vaccination.

World Health News LIVE: At a time when world health fraternity is worried about the re-emergence of deadly COVID-19 virus after undergoing 72 mutations, experts from the United States have sounded alarm over a new threat - 'White Plaque'. Also known as Tuberculosis, this virus remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, even surpassing COVID-19 in overall long-term fatalities. As per reports, this ancient killer virus is making a deadly comeback. "After briefly falling behind COVID-19 during the pandemic years, TB once again became the leading infectious killer globally in 2023. According to a New York Post report, the resurgence is also being felt in the United States. While national rates are still relatively low, reported cases have been gradually increasing." Meanwhile, 25 states in the United States have reported a sudden surge in cases linked to newly detected BA.3.2 COVID variant, also known as Cicada. As per experts, the strain has attained the ability to evade vaccines induced immunity after undergoing 72 mutations. Scroll down to know what all is happening around you and which all viruses are becoming a threat again. Stay tuned with us.

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