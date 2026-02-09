live

World Health News LIVE Updates: Mongolia is grappling with a massive measles outbreak, with over 14,000 confirmed cases, overwhelmingly affecting school-aged children. Health authorities warn that low vaccination coverage and crowded schools are driving the rapid spread, and hospitals are struggling to manage the surge in patients. Meanwhile, China reports a temporary decline in flu cases, but officials caution that the upcoming holiday travel rush could reignite infections, creating hotspots in major cities and transport hubs. Experts are urging heightened surveillance, vaccination campaigns, and public awareness in both countries to prevent further escalation. The dual threat underscores the urgent need for global vigilance against vaccine-preventable and seasonal viral diseases. Stay tuned for all the latest health news and updates from around the world.

