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World Health Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Measles outbreak kills over 100 in Bangladesh; Donald Trump's health concerns explode after Iran tirade

From the measles outbreak in Bangladesh killing over 100 children, to speculations over the deteriorating health of US President Donald Trump, what's going on around you today? Stay tuned to get the real-time health news from across the world.

World Health News Live Updates

World Health Day LIVE Updates: After battling COVID-19 for over 6 years, Bangladesh is now witnessing a sudden surge in measles cases. As per reports, on Sunday the country launched an emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign targeting more than 1 million children in the country's worst-affected areas, following a fast-spreading outbreak that has killed about 100 children and caused more than 7,500 suspected infections nationwide. According to the ministry, suspected measles cases among children aged six months to five years have risen sharply to 6,476. Official figures show there have been 17 confirmed deaths from measles so far, with 113 suspected deaths and more than 7,500 suspected infections nationwide. Experts are saying that in many cases, testing was either not done or patients died before testing could be done. "Compared with past years, the number of affected children is higher, and the death toll is higher too," Halimur Rashid, director at the Communicable Disease Control told the media. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump made first appearance ever since speculations around his health and rumours that he was admitted to the Walter Reed hospital went viral on the social. The US President was reportedly seen missing from the Easter celebrations, raising eyebrows about his 'dementia' status, and over all health positioning. As per reports, on Sunday, Trump skipped Easter church services. His motorcade was seen around Washington and he was pictured by press while leaving Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. He was also photographed returning to the White House appearing "visibly hunched" and dressed in golf attire. It must be noted that Trump has not made any public appearance since his April 1 speech in which he said that Iran has been "decimated." Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest health news, outbreaks, and new health initiatives from around the world.

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