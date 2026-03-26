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World Health Day 2026 LIVE Updates: From Nipah alert in India, to New COVID variant Cicada spreading rapidly - Top headlines of the day

As World Health Day approaches, let's keep an eye out for all the latest headlines that are gripping the health section. From Nipah alerts in India to COVID making a fresh comeback, here is what is happening around the world.

World Health Day 2026: From Nipah alert in India, to New COVID varaint Cicada spreading rapidly - Top headlines of the day

World Health Day 2026: Is the pandemic really over now? Or are new viruses just getting started? Just when the world believed the risk of another pandemic had faded, and life could return to normal without fears of isolation or loss, reports of new viruses emerging with similar pandemic potential have once again raised global concern. According to the latest reports, a new COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2 - nicknamed as 'Cicada' - is spreading rapidly across the United States and even internationally. Although, BA.3.2 have not caused any major outbreak or triggered cases like the delta, omicron, and other variants, the World Health Organisation (WHO), in its report have mentioned that the BA.3.2 variant was detected in more than 20 countries and represents up to 30% of cases in some regions. Meanwhile, taking cognisance of previous outbreak patterns, the Kerala government has activated a Nipah alert in the state to ensure proper precautions are being taken, especially when the virus has always made a comeback. As per reports, a seasonal alert for Nipah virus infection from April to September has been acivated. The advisory, based on patterns observed in previous years, underscores the importance of early surveillance, rapid response, and public awareness in containing one of the world's deadliest viral infections. Nipah virus is a zoonotic viral disease that can trigger severe respiratory symptoms after entering the human body. It comes with 40-75% fatality rate. Stay tuned with us for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.

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