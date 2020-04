Health is wealth, they say. But it takes a backseat in our priority list, unless something dreadfully serious (like COVID-19 or cancer) hits us. As we celebrate World Health Day today (WHD), let’s pledge to change this. This is a WHO observance day, is celebrated all over the globe on 7th April. The aim is to spread awareness on various crucial aspects of health. With the COVID-19 infection blowing out of proportion and killing thousands all across the globe, World Health Day holds even more significance this year. The theme of WHD 2020 aims to salute the contribution of nurses and midwives in keeping us healthy. This is a great way of acknowledging the role of health care professionals, who are risking their lives to protect the broader community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While observing social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, we can take small, easy steps to ensure that we stay healthy and live longer. Probably, most of us know all of it. But as we celebrate World Health Day today, let’s remind ourselves to go take up and stick to these habits for a longer and healthier life.

Sleep well for a stronger heart

Good sleep is one of the those gifts that your body will thank you for. things you can gift yourself. Poor sleep not only makes you feel cranky and takes a toll in your concentration, it can also up your risk of a fatal condition: Heart attack. Lack of sleep also makes your stress hormone, cortisol, sore. This, again, is linked with high BP, diabetes, so on and so forth.

Maintain healthy weight with protein-rich foods

Obesity is like the Pandora’s box. It never comes alone. Your extra kilos bring along the risk of too many diseases. Some of them are fatal and others are co-morbid conditions. So, maintaining a healthy weight is essential to a healthy and longer life. Science shows that a protein-rich diet keeps you full in fewer calories, extremely important to shed those extra kilos. Rely on cottage cheese, beans and yoghurt for your daily dose of proteins.

Ward off your cancer risk with spices

Good old turmeric is your has been your kitchen companion forever. Almost all your dishes have turmeric in them. The good news is, curcumin, a component of turmeric can reduce your cancer risk, finds a spate of studies. A study published in the journal Gastroenterology found that this compound prevented the growth of colon cancer tumours. Curcumin is also known to protect you from other Alzheimer’s, diabetes, arthritis pain, etc.

Boost your brainpower with chocolate

Yes, chocolates can actually flex your brain muscles quite well. Research suggests that chocolate can actually reduce your risk of brain stroke, a potentially fatal condition. Various studies have also found that chocolates can increase blood flow to the brain, thanks to their anti-oxidant properties. However, don’t go overboard on this all-time favourite of yours. Moderate consumption is what you should aim at.

Improve your immunity with a massage

One cannot undermine the power of touch Now, even science backs it. Some studies suggest that a 45-minute massage session can rev up the function of your white blood cells, crucial members of the immune system. It has also been found that they brought down substances which cause inflammation and allergic reaction.