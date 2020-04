The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world is facing now. But let’s not forget that millions of people around the world are also living with life-threatening rare diseases, who need attention. Haemophilia, a blood genetic disorder, is one such disease. Today is the day (April 17) which is dedicated as World Haemophilia Day to create awareness of the disease.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of World Haemophilia Day with the theme “Get+involved”. The idea behind this theme is to involve everyone, from a patient to a family member or caregiver to a corporate partner, a volunteer, or a healthcare provider to help increase the awareness of inherited bleeding disorders and the need to make access to adequate care possible everywhere in the world.

Let’s first understand the condition

Haemophilia is a rare genetic disorder where the blood doesn’t clot normally. This happens because there are not enough blood-clotting proteins (clotting factors) in the blood. As a result, a person with haemophilia tend to bleed for a longer time than others after an injury. In more severe forms of the disease, patients can experience spontaneous bleeding around the joints.

The two most common types of haemophilia are factor VIII deficiency (haemophilia A) and factor IX deficiency (haemophilia B, or Christmas disease). Haemophilia A is about four times as common as haemophilia B, and about half of those affected have the severe form.

Haemophilia affects males almost exclusively, but there are rare circumstances when a female can be affected with the disorder. It occurs in about 1 of every 5,000 male births, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Treatment With Replacement Therapy

Replacement therapy is the main treatment for haemophilia. Human plasma concentrates of the clotting factors VIII or IX are slowly dripped or injected into a vein to replace the blood clotting factor that that’s missing or low. Blood factor concentrates are made from donated human blood. However, recombinant clotting factors, which are made in the laboratory and not from human blood, are being mostly used today.

People with severe haemophilia need replacement therapy to prevent bleeding. Typically, it is given two or three times a week. Usually patients start getting this preventive therapy at a young age and they may need to continue for life. This treatment is not needed for mild haemophilia.

People who have mild haemophilia A are usually treated with Desmopressin (DDAVP), which is usually is given by injection or as nasal spray. DDAVP is a man-made hormone that stimulates the release of stored factor VIII and von Willebrand factor. It also increases the level of these proteins in your blood. DDAVP. However, DDAVP isn’t used to treat haemophilia B or severe haemophilia A.

Gene therapy

Human clinical trials are underway in many countries to test gene therapy for haemophilia. This treatment uses a modified virus (which does not cause disease) to introduce a copy of the gene that encodes for the clotting factor that’s missing in patients. The healthy genetic material is delivered to the patient’s liver cells. Later, the patients would likely begin to produce their own clotting factor normally.

Early this year, Lund University and Skåne University Hospital in Sweden started treating patients with haemophilia with gene therapy.

Treatment with inhibitors

Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved coagulation factor VIIa (recombinant)-jncw (Sevenfact) to treat and control bleeding in patients with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors.

It’s the first haemophilia treatment that contains an active ingredient from rabbits that is genetically engineered to produce a protein needed for blood coagulation, researchers said.