The COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating and cases in India have gone up to more than 13,000 as per latest reports. Today, on the occasion of World Haemophilia Day, let us see what this means for patients of bleeding disorders. If you suffer from any blood disorders like haemophilia, porphyria and sickle cell disease, you may be more prone to serious complications of COVID-19 because of lower immunity. But if you take care to boost immunity, you may be fine.

If you develop inhibitors, which is common in patients with bleeding disorders, and your doctor prescribes immunosuppressants, then it is cause for worry. These drugs can suppress your immune system and this, as you know, will reduce your capability to fight off invading pathogens. In other words, such drugs may make you more susceptible to COVID-19. Moreover, if you also need transfusions or any other bleeding related care, you may have limited access to treatment at this time. All this can lead to complications that the already overwhelmed medical fraternity may not be capable of dealing with at the moment.

All these factors make it absolutely essential that you take extra precautions. On this World Haemophilia Day, let us see what you can do to bring down your risk of getting the COVID-19 infection.

Precautions for haemophilia patients

If you are a haemophilia patient, you must take extra precautions so that your risk of getting COVID-19 comes down. Keep a check on your blood pressure levels and take steps to boost your immunity. Practice all the safety precautions like washing hands, not touching your face, avoiding crowds and keeping away from high-risk zones diligently. Apart from all this, there are a few precautions that you need to take. Be sure to stock up on necessary medications and supplies for at least a month and a half. Avoid all non-essential travel and try to operate from home as far as possible. If you develop any symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.

What you can do as a caregiver

Today is World Haemophilia Day. On this day, know that you can make a lot of difference in your loved one’s life by being a little careful. If a close family member has any bleeding disorder, you must be extra careful not to get the COVID-19 virus home. Monitor your loved one constantly and stock medicines and other essentials for a few weeks. This will save you trips to the grocery store in these risky times.

Isolate yourself if you have symptoms

If you are a patient of any bleeding disorder and you develop symptoms of COVID-19, stay at home and isolate yourself from family members. Keep in touch with your doctor and discuss the best course of treatment with him. Don’t panic because with proper care and support, you may not even need hospitalisation. No increased susceptibility to infection is seen in immunocompetent patients with bleeding disorders. So, you are actually in a better space than patients with other chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. But you still need to practice the prescribed safety guidelines. Remember, your immunity may be low and precautions are a must.

