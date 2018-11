Diabetes can deteriorate your quality of life. It is an incurable condition and will require lifestyle modifications. Stay physically fit and eating a well-balanced diet can be beneficial for diabetics. Hence, to control your blood sugar levels you will require to add these fantastic nuts to your diet. So, see to it that you eat them today and stay healthy.

Nuts are diabetes-friendly, they are low in carbs and high in protein, fibre, and healthy fat and can make you feel full for a longer time. Moreover, nuts can also help you to lower your cholesterol. according to a research in Louisiana State University, eating tree nuts almonds, pistachios, walnuts and cashew can help you to cut down your risk of type 2 diabetes. But, you should also make sure that you don’t go overboard on them and speak to your expert about the right amount in which you can them. Read on to know more and you can thank us later!