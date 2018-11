According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, 150 million people have diabetes mellitus and this number may double by the year 2025. Approximately 40 per cent of people suffering from diabetes need oral agents for satisfactory blood glucose control, whereas, some 40 per cent require insulin injections. However, there are ways to prevent and manage diabetes. You can do so by switching on to a healthy diet and kicking off your sedentary lifestyle. You will have to be mindful about what you eat and your diet should include a good combination of high-fibre foods, complex carbs and proteins. Furthermore, there are also some herbs which can help you to control your blood sugar levels. So, just opt for neem.

According to studies, neem can be helpful or prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. Journal Studies on Ethno-Medicine observed that neem leaf powder can manage diabetic symptoms on non-insulin dependent male diabetics too. Neem leaves are jam-packed with flavonoids, triterpenoid, anti-viral compounds and glycosides and can help you to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Hence, you will be able to manage your blood sugar levels.

Neem leaf extracts and seeds can effectively cure diabetes. According to studies, neem leaf extracts and seeds can help you to improve your blood circulation. Moreover, neem leaf extracts can help you to reduce the insulin requirement and lower your blood sugar levels. According to studies, neem contains hypoglycaemic or blood sugar lowering properties and can be ideal for the people suffering from diabetes. The mighty neem can help you to prevent oxidative stress which is caused because of diabetes. The powerful neem has anti-diabetic properties and can help you to stay healthy. Speak to your expert about the quantity in which you can include it.

You can also try neem juice to manage your blood sugar levels:

• You should boil some neem leaves in water and when they become soft just strain and have the juice. You will feel better.