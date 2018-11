Type 2 diabetes can be preventable if you follow some healthy lifestyle modifications. So, just go for a well-balanced diet and stay physically fit. Also, if you fail to manage diabetes then you will be at the risk of several health complications – diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema (DME) is the most common form of diabetic retinopathy.

A complication of diabetes caused by fluid accumulation in the macula, or central portion of the eye, that causes the macula to swell, can be termed as diabetic macular edema. The macula involves cells which are responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision which can help you in reading, driving and so on. But, when your macula gets filled with fluid and swells, the capability of those cells is impaired which can lead to blurred vision and can give a tough time to you.

High blood sugar levels can weaken the blood vessels present in your eyes. This makes them leak or grow out of control in your retina and it can be called diabetic retinopathy. And when fluid seeps into your retina, it can lead to diabetic macular edema. Your retina tends to swell due to this leaking. Furthermore, it hampers the work of your macula which is a special and sensitive part and gives you a sharp vision. You may exhibit symptoms like blurred vision, wavy vision and so on if you are suffering from diabetic macular edema. Hence, you should consult your doctor if immediately and get it treated. Along with your doctor’s medication, you can also swear by these foods to help you to enhance your vision.