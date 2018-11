According to studies, starting the day with a wholesome breakfast can be helpful for everyone. Reportedly, in a study, 22 people who managed their type 2 diabetes with diet alone or along with diet and metformin were studied on for two different days. On one day, they had three identical meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Whereas, on the other day, they consumed only lunch and dinner. On the days they skipped breakfast, their peak blood glucose was 36.8 per cent higher after lunch and 26.6 per cent higher after dinner than the days on which they consumed breakfast.

Reportedly, another study observed that a high-energy intake breakfast of around 700 kcals (vs a low energy breakfast of 200 kcals) decreased the overall high blood sugar (hyperglycaemia) in the patients with type 2 diabetes over the entire day. Better management of blood sugar has been linked to preventing complications of diabetes. Hence, having breakfast regularly can help you to keep type 2 diabetes at bay.

Another study which tested 17 healthy adults on three separate days: On the day when they skipped breakfast, on the day when they had three regular meals and on the day when they skipped dinner. Skipping breakfast led to higher glucose levels after lunch than skipping dinner.

So, don’t forget to include a balance of carbohydrates, proteins, fats and other nutrients like vitamins, minerals and fibre in your breakfast, that helps manage blood sugar levels. You can opt for whole grains which are a good source of carbohydrates (including fibre), vitamins and minerals. Fresh fruits can be a good addition to your breakfast as they are loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals. Protein-rich foods like paneer, cheese, tofu and so on, may help control hunger, manage blood sugar and maintain lean body mass. So, see to it that you don’t skip your breakfast.

(With the inputs from IANS)