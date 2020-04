You just need space for a chair and table. If nothing else, just use the dining table. This will ensure correct posture and prevent stiffness and muscle pain. @Shutterstock

In 2003, the International Labour Organization (ILO), designated April 28 as World Day for Safety and Health at Work to promote the prevention of accidents and diseases at work. Since then, countries across the world observe this day to raise awareness on workplace safety. This day is also the International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers organized worldwide by the trade union movement since 1996.

This year, the entire world is facing the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. Most offices are closed, and people are forced to work from home. Acknowledging the need of the hour, this year the theme of World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on addressing the outbreak of infectious diseases at work, and in particular, on the COVID-19 pandemic.

WORKPLACES PLAY A CRUCIAL ROLE IN PREVENTING OUTBREAKS

Employers and workplaces can play an important in the prevention and also control of infectious outbreaks. If there are proper safety and health measures at work, it can contain the spread of many diseases and protect workers and also the entire society. Governments, employers and workers all have a role to play in tackling the current COVID-19 crisis. Their collaboration is key to controlling the spread of the contagion. Also Read - Warning: Overloading your kids with extracurricular activities may cause harm

HEALTH CHALLENGES OF WORKING FROM HOME

Currently, we are in the middle of a lockdown and almost the entire workforce is confined to their homes. Work from home has suddenly become a fact of life and this is a necessary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. But at the same time, this arrangement also throws up a lot of challenges on the health front. You are no longer in an office environment and nor do you have the proper infrastructure. You may or may not have space for a proper workstation, your work timings may spiral out of control and your diet may suffer as a result. This takes a toll on your overall health and fitness. Aches and pain may suddenly start to bother you and you may also gain a lot of weight. All this can lead to further health problems, which, if not addressed immediately, may become chronic.

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO STAY HEALTHY WHILE WORKING FROM HOME

On this World Day for Safety and Health at Work, let us see how you can stay fit and healthy while working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintain proper office timing

Just because you are working from home it does not mean that you can take things easy and drag your working day to 12 hours instead of 8 or 9 hours. It is important to have time for other activities as well. You need to also focus on your health and ensure that you don’t go back to office an unhealthier person post lockdown. Maintain your work hours as you would in an office. This will ensure that you have enough time to take care of yourself.

Don’t forget your meals

It is easy to forget your meals, if you are immersed in your work. But be sure to plan your meals well in advance so that this does not happen. You need food to nourish and sustain yourself. Add veggies and fruits to your diet and snack on healthy things like nuts and seeds. This will keep your energy levels up and ensure that you are as productive working from home as you are from office.

Take some time out for exercise

Physical activity is important too. So, while working from home, take some time out to indulge in some form of exercise. This will rejuvenate you and keep your immunity levels up. You will also bring down your risk of many diseases that may make an appearance because of a sedentary lifestyle. While working, remember to take a break and walk around every hour or so.

Make an office corner in your home

You just need space for a chair and table. If nothing else, just use the dining table. This will ensure correct posture and prevent stiffness and muscle pain. Making your bed or sofa the workstation is definitely not a good idea.