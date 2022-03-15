World Consumer Rights Day: Here's How To Avoid Buying Fake Products

Are you afraid that the product you are buying is fake? If yes, read on to know your consumer rights and what you can do to avoid buying fake products.

Have you ever felt doubtful about a product you purchased because its quality seemed inconsistent, or the packaging looked different or damaged? It could be anything such as shampoo, moisturiser, perfume, biscuits, spices, oil, ghee, sanitiser or even medicine. There is a fair chance that it was a sub-standard and fake product. The retail or online market is swarming with counterfeit products in almost all categories FMCG, Pharma, Alcohol, Automotive, Apparel, Lifestyle, etc.

Be Smart About Your Purchases

Don't get outsmarted by fraudsters. So here are some of the things one needs to get updated on to become an informed consumer.

Your rights as a consumer in a nutshell:

The right to be protected from all kinds of hazardous goods and services

The right to be fully informed about the performance and quality of all goods and services

The right to free choice of goods and services

The right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests

The right to seek redressal whenever consumer rights have been infringed

The right to complete consumer education

As a consumer, you have the right to get the quality that you were assured of and paid for. And a fake or counterfeit product violates that right. The first person who can effectively guard you against a fake product is yourself. If we, consumers, demand the right product and adopt responsible buying behaviour, fraudulent products would find less and less space in the market.

Things You Can Avoid To Buy A Fake Product

Here are a few easy things that you can do to avoid buying a fake product:

Always buy from an authorised retailer or a trusted retailer

Ask for a proper bill for your purchase; this will help in finding the culprit if the product is faulty

Before buying, check that the packaging is intact, the expiry date and that all the labels and seals are not tampered with. If found any issues, do not buy that product

Check if the packaging has an authentication solution that can visually verify the product's authenticity (seeing security hologram, tamper seal) or digitally (through an SMS or visiting the brand website). If there is, then check the authenticity of the product. It might be as easy as scanning the QR Code or sending an SMS with the Serial number

If you come across a counterfeit product, then report it to the proper authorities; it will make the ecosystem safer for you, your loved ones, and others

As consumers, we need to avoid getting cheated into buying fake products and other rights to safeguard our interests. The Government of India has passed Consumer Protection Bill 2019, replacing the more than three decades old Consumer Protection Act, 1986. One of the silent features of the bill is the Product liability clause. The clause empowers consumers to claim compensation from products manufacturers for injury or damage caused by defective goods or deficient services. The defect could be manufacturing, design or deviation from manufacturing specifications. While policymakers have done their part, it is now our right and duty to participate in good consumer practices as a consumer.

(The article is contributed by Nakul Pasricha, President, Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA))