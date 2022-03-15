World Consumer Rights Day: Here's How To Avoid Buying Fake Products

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Have you ever felt doubtful about a product you purchased because its quality seemed inconsistent, or the packaging looked different or damaged? It could be anything such as shampoo, moisturiser, perfume, biscuits, spices, oil, ghee, sanitiser or even medicine. There is a fair chance that it was a sub-standard and fake product. The retail or online market is swarming with counterfeit products in almost all categories FMCG, Pharma, Alcohol, Automotive, Apparel, Lifestyle, etc.
Don't get outsmarted by fraudsters. So here are some of the things one needs to get updated on to become an informed consumer.
Your rights as a consumer in a nutshell:
As a consumer, you have the right to get the quality that you were assured of and paid for. And a fake or counterfeit product violates that right. The first person who can effectively guard you against a fake product is yourself. If we, consumers, demand the right product and adopt responsible buying behaviour, fraudulent products would find less and less space in the market.
Here are a few easy things that you can do to avoid buying a fake product:
As consumers, we need to avoid getting cheated into buying fake products and other rights to safeguard our interests. The Government of India has passed Consumer Protection Bill 2019, replacing the more than three decades old Consumer Protection Act, 1986. One of the silent features of the bill is the Product liability clause. The clause empowers consumers to claim compensation from products manufacturers for injury or damage caused by defective goods or deficient services. The defect could be manufacturing, design or deviation from manufacturing specifications. While policymakers have done their part, it is now our right and duty to participate in good consumer practices as a consumer.
(The article is contributed by Nakul Pasricha, President, Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA))
Follow us on