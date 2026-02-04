World Cancer Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Nearly 20 Million New Cancer Cases, 10 Million Deaths Globally, WHO Flags Preventable Risks | Key Updates

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
World Cancer Day 2026 LIVE Updates: World Cancer Day 2026 is observed on February 4 to raise awareness, promote prevention, and encourage early detection of cancer. With the theme "United by Unique," it highlights people-centered care and equity in treatment. As cancer remains among the top causes of death across the world, this day serves as a powerful reminder that informed choices and timely care can save millions of lives. Experts stress that early screening, healthy lifestyles, and informed choices can prevent many cancers and significantly improve survival outcomes. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, key facts, expert views and the latest developments from India and around the world.
