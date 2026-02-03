live

World Cancer Day 2026 LIVE: Experts Warn Global Cases Could Hit 30M by 2050; India’s Budget 2026 Makes Cancer Drugs Tax-Free | Major Highlights And Updates

World Cancer Day 2026 LIVE Updates: World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 annually. As we gear up to observe World Cancer Day 2026 under the theme 'United by Unique' - let's quickly take a look at some of the most recent data and facts around this deadly disease and how the world is battling this epidemic.

According to the latest data, experts have warned that global cancer cases could surge to 30 million annually by 2050, driven by aging populations and lifestyle factors. Health experts across the globe have urged increased vigilance, and awareness regarding cancer for preventing this disease from consuming lives. Meanwhile, in a significant step for patients, India's Budget 2026 has made cancer drugs tax-free, aiming to improve accessibility and affordability. Today, we bring you live updates on global trends, prevention strategies, early detection initiatives, and the latest policy developments shaping the fight against cancer. Stay tuned for all the updates on World Cancer Day 2026, and what experts wants everyone to know.

