This type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs that produce the ova or eggs.

Ovarian cancer is said to be the third most commonly detected cancer among Indian women. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, doctors have advised women to stay vigilant as the disease has very silent symptoms. They suggest women to go for regular gynaecological checkup.

This type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs that produce the ova or eggs. But it can spread to surrounding pelvic organs, the upper abdominal organs as well as other organs like lungs.

One must visit a medical expert, if anything in the body does not feel normal, especially with the abdomen. Doctors say this fatal gynaecological disease is not easily detectable, as its symptoms are not prominent.

Common indirect signs that may be related to this condition include bloated stomach, frequent urination, and longer bouts of acidity.

Direct symptoms of ovarian cancer include – abnormal vaginal bleeding, pain during sex, irregular and painful periods, a slight pain in the lower back and thighs. However, these severe signs are detectable only at later stages.

A routine gynaecological checkup with methods such as the transvaginal ultrasound (TVUS) and the CA-125 blood test can help detect the malignancy in time.

Risk factors of ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovary begin to multiply out of control and form a tumour. The exact cause of ovarian cancer is unknown. Factors that can increase your risk include – a family history of ovarian cancer; genetic mutations of genes associated with ovarian cancer, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2; a personal history of breast, uterine, or colon cancer; obesity; the use of certain fertility drugs or hormone therapies; no history of pregnancy and endometriosis.

Older age is another risk factor. It affects women mostly in the post-menopausal phases i.e. between the age group of 50 to 70 years. However, it is also observed in females of a younger age bracket with genetic disposition.

The disease comprises four stages (I, II, III, IV). With the right treatment at each stage, the disease can be managed and treated.

Stage-I: Surgery to remove the tumour is the most advised treatment option.

Stage-II and II: The treatment includes surgery and sessions of chemotherapy.

Stage-IV: This is the last stage of the malignancy. The patient is given palliative care to control and manage the symptoms and further spread of the disease.