The UN health chief on Friday declared that positive results from Covid-19 vaccine trials mean the world “can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic” but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalised “in the stampede for vaccines.” In an address to the UN General Assembly's first high-level session on the pandemic World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the virus can be stopped “the path ahead remains treacherous.” The pandemic has shown humanity at “its best and worst” he said pointing to “inspiring acts of compassion and self-sacrifice