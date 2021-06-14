There’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has made our lives difficult to the point where it seems hard to perform activities that seemed easier before. The pandemic that started in December 2019 resulted in great panic and fear among people for their safety and survival. Covid-19 has taken millions of lives across the globe India being one of the worst-hit countries in the world. Many restrictions including the state-wise lockdown affected the blood transfusion services in the country. Blood transfusion Services in India are decentralized with around 3000 licensed blood centres all over the country. All blood centres