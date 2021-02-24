Ministers of environment and leaders from more than 150 nations across the world concluded a two-day online meeting of the Fifth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5). In the meeting the Assembly warned that the world is at risk of new pandemics if we don't change how we safeguard nature. The UN Environment Assembly meets biennially to set priorities for global environmental policies and develop international environmental law; decisions and resolutions then taken by member states at the assembly also define the work of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the member states agreed on a two-step