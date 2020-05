We are in the middle of a COVID-19 lockdown, though there is a slight easing of restrictions in India now. But if you are an asthma patient, you need to be prepared to tackle sudden attacks at home. Because of the current health crisis, it may take time to get medical help. Going to a hospital is also not without risks. If you have asthma, you are at higher risk from the current pandemic. This means that you need to be extra careful. At the same time, you also need to be in a position to take care of sudden asthma attacks in case of an emergency till medical help arrives. Today, on the occasion of World Asthma Day, let us see how you can handle such a situation effectively. Also Read - World Asthma Day 2020: Beware! These foods may worsen your symptoms

Know the symptoms of asthma attack

This can come on suddenly or build up over time. Be alert to symptoms like coughing, wheezing and a tight feeling in the chest. You may find it difficult to speak, eat or sleep. Symptoms usually get progressively worse till there is some sort of intervention. All attacks may not require medical attention and you may be able to deal with it yourself. But if you feel that your condition is becomes worse, seek help immediately. Though there is, as yet, no cure for asthma, you can work towards keeping the symptoms under control. Take your medications regularly and avoid triggers.

Asthma, as we all know, is a chronic respiratory condition where there is inflammation in the airways in the lungs. This hinders normal flow of air in and out of your lungs. That is why, when you get an asthma attack, it becomes very difficult for you to breathe. On this World Asthma Day, let us see what you can do in such a situation.

Keep your inhaler handy

If you or your loved one gets an asthma attack, you need to act fast to relieve symptoms. Always keep your inhaler at a place where you can easily reach it. When you have an attack, the first thing you need to do is take one puff every 30 to 60 seconds or till you feel the attack subsiding. But don’t take more than 10 puffs at a time. If your breathing difficulty continues even after this, you need medical help.

Sit, don’t lie down

If your symptoms persist after taking the puffs, you need to do a few more things while you wait for medical help. Sit up straight and try to stay calm. If you panic, it will make matters worse. Lying down may also make the symptoms more severe so sit or stand. Do not lie down under any circumstances. When you sit up straight, it opens the airways, and this makes air flow easily through the lungs.

Do some deep breathing exercises

This can help a lot. Deep breathing reduces the number of breaths, but it keeps the airways open for a longer time. This makes it easier for you to breathe. Here are a few deep breathing exercises that you can try.