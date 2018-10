Every year on 12th October World Arthritis Day is observed globally. This day is marked to create awareness and spread knowledge about the debilitating condition that makes life miserable is the least to say. Arthritis is defined as inflammation of joints that leads to swelling and intolerable pain. Sometimes the pain is so much that it makes a person almost immobile. Experts say that more than 15 crore Indians suffer from knee problems, out of which 4 crore people require total knee replacement. In the next decade or so, knee arthritis is expected to emerge as the fourth most common cause of physical disability in India. And the figures are scary. The condition often worsens with age and is more seen in the elderly population. However, it can set in during the 30s or 40s. The causes of the high incidence of knee arthritis include genetic predisposition of Indians towards the disease and cultural practices that result in the overuse of knee joints.

Arthritis can happen in any joint the most affected ones are those of the hands and feet. As the condition progresses it starts to affect the other parts of the joints as well. Some amount of diet changes and exercises can still provide relief.

The significance of World Arthritis Day: This day is celebrated to create awareness about the condition. There are various kinds of misconception and myths regarding the condition that is still doing the rounds. World Arthritis Foundation began to observe this day to spread awareness and start a dialogue about the same pertaining to treatment and how it affects life in general.

The theme of World Arthritis Day: The theme for this year goes like this- “It’s in your hands, take action.” This in itself speaks why it is necessary to take action and act fast if you don’t want to succumb to physical disability due to arthritis.

Here are five home remedies that can give you some relief from joint pains:

Ajwain: Due to its anti-inflammatory and anaesthetic properties, it can help to an extent to get rid of pain due to rheumatism and arthritis. Soak your aching joints in a basin of warm water with a few seeds. You can also crush the seed and apply a paste on the affected area for instant relief.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is packed with a compound known as Cinnamomum, which has very strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a great home remedy for arthritic pain. Grind cinnamon into a fine paste with water and apply on the aching joints. You can place a soft muslin cloth on the paste to keep the paste wet for longer.

Ginger: The analgesic and anti-inflammatory property of ginger may help reduce joint pain caused due to arthritis in some people. Add some ginger oil into your bath and soak in it for a few minutes. The aroma of ginger will calm you down and help relieve the pain simultaneously.

Eucalyptus oil: This oil has a cooling effect when applied on the skin, making it a very potent analgesic. Apart from that the components of the eucalyptus oil have been known to have a very relaxing effect on the nervous system and muscles and increase blood flow to the area – effectively reducing inflammation.

Camphor: It works wonders to relieve joint pain. When applied externally it numbs the nerve ending and relieves pain. A mild anaesthetic, camphor is easily absorbed by the skin making it a potent substance for pain relief.