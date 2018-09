A neurological disorder that is increasingly becoming prevalent among the elderly population in India, Alzheimer’s disease affects about 3.7 million people in the country. Those affected, suffer from cognitive decline due to death of brain cells. It begins as memory loss and trouble with language skills and gradually leads to irritability and angry outbursts. It is a degenerative disease that can make a person lose even their basic motor skills.

Most individuals with Alzheimer’s are 65 years or older and the risk of acquiring this condition increases with age. However, early-onset Alzheimer’s can affect even those in their 40s. According to Dr Ramananda Srikantiah Nadig, Head of the Clinical Advisory Board, healthi, some risk factors that can increase the chances of being affected include gender, genes, family history, head trauma, brain abnormalities, limited physical and mental activity, stress, and poor diet.

1) Physical activity

Studies by the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation indicate that regular physical exercise can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by up to 50%. By enhancing blood circulation, exercise stimulates the. Try a combination of aerobic exercise, cardio exercise and strength training.

2) Social engagement

Staying socially engaged is one of the most important things to keep the brain active. Human beings are highly social creatures and developing and maintaining a strong network of friends is key. You can even join a club or social group or volunteer in community activities.

3) Eating healthy

“Alzheimer’s disease causes inflammation and insulin resistance which further injures neurons and inhibits communication between brain cells. It has recently been termed as Type 3 diabetes or diabetes of the brain,” Dr Nadig says. It is possible to reduce the risk of inflammation by following a healthy diet plan. Avoid processed foods and cut down on sugar and other refined carbs which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. A Mediterranean diet has been shown to reduce the risk of cognitive impairment. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables (especially green leafy ones), beans, whole grains, fish, and olive oil in your diet.

4) Mental stimulation

Try to constantly learn new things that challenge the brain. The human brain works on the principle of “use it or lose it” and therefore, must be trained continuously through various activities. Some examples include learning a new language, practising a musical instrument, or even reading newspapers. Apart from this, you can also play strategy games, puzzles, and riddles which are a great mental workout.

5) Good sleep

People with Alzheimer’s tend to suffer from insomnia and other sleep disorders. However, lack of sleep itself is a risk factor for the condition. “Poor sleep increases levels of beta-amyloid, which is a sticky brain-clogging protein. Good sleep flushes out toxins that hamper brain function. Ensure that you establish a regular sleep schedule including going to bed and getting up at the same time every day,” Dr Nadig explains.

6) Stress management

Chronic and persistent stress is one of the biggest risk factors for Alzheimer’s. Stress shrinks key memory area and hampers nerve cell growth. Follow relaxation techniques such as meditation and breathing.

Some other things to follow include quitting smoking and alcohol, controlling vitals such as blood pressure and cholesterol and maintaining a healthy weight.