Myths and misconception about the deadly HIV are all around since ages despite the number of people with the disease. And, it’s high time to clear the clouds around it. Therefore, on this World AIDS Day, we tell you what to believe and what not to.

HIV and AIDS are just the same things: It’s the most common confusion among people. Though both go hand-in-hand, HIV is a deadly virus and AIDS is a condition. HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) can lead to AIDS also known as 3 HIV, if untreated and when it has caused serious damage to the immune system.

One can get HIV from donating blood: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that people used to contract HIV through blood donation many years back when the technology and science were developed the way it is today. But, now chances of happening this is extremely rare.

It’s quite easy to tell if you have HIV: One must know that symptoms of HIV varies in every other human being and that is why it can only be detected through the test. The symptoms vary from fever, chills to a sore throat and fatigue.

Only gay people get HIV: This is just hilarious think. Though the HIV virus was first detected in gay men in the U.S. and was mostly appeared as an LGBT+ community phenomenon, it is not limited to them only. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) reveals that anyone can get HIV, however certain groups, like Latinos, African Americans, and gay and bisexual men have a higher risk.

HIV infected people can’t have a normal life: Development in medicine has made it possible for HIV infected people to lead a life as normal as people without the HIV are living. It’s satisfying to know that life expectancy for European and North American men and women living with HIV is 73 and 76, respectively, according to the Lancet.

HIV can be cured: Sadly, it’s not true. Even after the major advancements in the HIV treatment, there is no cure yet. However, the United Nations is working towards putting the world on track to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.

Let’s see how the lives of HIV infected people changes. And, if the set goals can be achieved on time or not. We as humans can only hope for the best and keep moving ahead.