Celebrated on 1st December, World AIDS Day started in 1988, was the first ever global health day. It allows an opportunity for the world to unite against this deadly immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and extend their support for people suffering from HIV and remember those who have died.

On this day, it’s a reminder to the entire human race that the fight against the dreaded virus is still ablaze and hence consistent effort is required to fight prejudice, raise awareness, educate masses, and raise the funds required for its eradication.

The World Health Organization will join the global partners on World AIDS Day celebrated under the theme “Know your status” this year. The global theme will see WHO creating regional messages and materials.

WHO advocacy and communication for Worlds AIDS Day 2018 will aim to urge the masses to be more informed about their HIV infection status through testing, to timely access HIV prevention, treatment, care services; and urge policy-makers to practice and promote a “health-for-all” agenda for HIV and related health services like Tuberculosis, hepatitis and noncommunicable diseases.

HIV has claimed 35 million lives so far and continues to pose life claiming a threat to the mankind. 9.40.000 people died from HIV globally in 2017. In 2107, approximately 36.9 million people suffering from HIV along with 1.8 million people suspected of getting diagnosed with the virus globally. Additionally, in 2017, 59 per cent adults and 52 per cent of children globally have reported being living with the virus and receiving lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART). Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers living with HIV according to the Global ART coverage is as high as 80 per cent globally.