The myths surrounding HIV is not letting people respond like an informed person. The word is still synonymous with death. However, there are some of the symptoms you should be aware of to cope with this epidemic before time. Though there is no cure for HIV, advancements in medicine have made it possible for people with HIV to lead a normal life. There, here we inform you about the symptoms of HIV you must not ignore.

Fever: It is a common symptom seen in most of the diseases or conditions. However, in this case, it will be accompanied by a few other mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, and swollen lymph glands. If one goes through this symptom, that means the virus is moving into his/her bloodstream and starting to replicate in large numbers.

A sore throat and headache: If a severe dry cough is lasting weeks to months without seeming to resolve, it is certainly a symptom of HIV. It is a warning sign to go for HIV test. Notably, during this time, the body has not produced antibodies to HIV yet. Therefore, an antibody test may not pick it up. Go for test options like detecting viral RNA, typically within nine days of infection.

Fatigue: It can be both early and later sign of HIV. It is the inflammatory response generated by the besieged immune system that can make you feel tired and lethargic. During this time, you’ll feel out of breath.

Achy muscles, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes: Lymph nodes protect us from getting rid of the viruses and bacteria. These are a part of the immune system and get inflamed due to infection. Notably, these are also present in the armpit, neck, and groin.

Skin rash: It can also be both early and late symptom of HIV. The rashes can sometimes appear similar to boils with itchy, pink breakouts.