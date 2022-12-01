World AIDS Day 2022: More Than 50% Of Mpox Patients Were People Living With HIV

Cervical cancer is six times more likely to strike women with HIV and HBsAg than those without the virus.

In a press release issued today on the occasion of World AIDS Day 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted overlapping the epidemics of mpox (monkeypox) and HIV.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged global leaders and citizens to recognize and address the inequalities in HIV response to achieve the goal of ending AIDS by 2030. In a press release issued today, the organization also highlighted overlapping the epidemics of mpox (monkeypox) and HIV.

Citing available data, WHO stated that a high number of people diagnosed with mpox (precisely 52 per cent) were people living with HIV. Further, it said that people living with mpox along with untreated HIV are likely to suffer from more severe disease than those without HIV.

Current evidence shows that mpox transmission happens more quickly in sexual networks and within marginalized populations. WHO said this can be prevented with "community-led responses and open attitudes to address stigma."

TRENDING NOW

Response to HIV falling behind

The WHO has raised concern that response to HIV, which remains a major public health issue, is at risk of falling behind.

As many as 38 million people are living with HIV worldwide. While nearly 6 million people who know they have HIV are not receiving the required treatment, 4 million people living with HIV remain undiagnosed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Highlighting inequalities in HIV response, WHO stated that 76 per cent of adults with HIV were receiving antiretroviral treatment globally in 2021, as compared to only 52 per cent of children living with the condition.

You may like to read

According to WHO report, transmission of HIV has declined overall in Africa in the past 10 years, but no significant decline is seen among men who have sexual relationship with men (a key population group).

Theme of World AIDS Day 2022

World AIDS Day is observed every year on Ist December. This year, World AIDS Day is being celebrated under the theme "Equalize" with an aim to highlight the need to ensure that essential HIV services reach those who are most at risk and in need, particularly key populations and children.

The UN health agency is concerned that the inequalities in HIV response are holding back progress in attaining the global goal to end AIDS by 2030.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that World AIDS Day is an opportunity to re-affirm and refocus on our shared commitment to eliminate this public health threat.

"People must not be denied HIV services no matter who they are or where they live, if we are to achieve health for all," said Dr Meg Doherty, WHO Director of the HIV, Hepatitis and STI programmes.

To end AIDS, Dr Doherty said that we need to end new infections among children, end lack of treatment access to them, and end structural barriers and stigma and discrimination towards key populations in every country.

RECOMMENDED STORIES