Working from home can give you freedom from long commute times, toxic co-workers, but it can still take a toll on your health. © Shutterstock

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in alarming rate, offices across the globe have adopted work from home (WFH) to curb the outbreak. India, which is in phase 2 of coronavirus outbreak, is also taking severe measures to curb the outbreak. In many states, the governments have advised companies to allow their employees to work from home.

Following this instruction, offices in major cities have announced work from home till March 31, 2020 to prevent spread of COVID-19. If you think that working remotely would be more comfortable and productive, you need to brush up on your general knowledge.

A 2017 study conducted by the United Nations found that those who work from home reported higher levels of stress. The study pointed out that people who work from home face a host of challenges that ultimately take a toll on their health.

What Working from Home Is Stressful?

Working from home can give you freedom from long commute times, toxic co-workers, but it can still take a toll on your health. In the beginning, you may find it comfortable siting on a couch in your pyjama. But once the novelty of working from home wears off, the challenges of remote working will become more apparent. One of the main reasons for this stress is higher use of mobile devices. Here are some factors that can make working from home more stressful than working on-site-

Lack of Structure – This feeling of liberty can gradually turn into a feeling of being out of control. This can interrupt your sleep schedule and affect your productivity.

Too Many Distraction – Uninvited guests, family members, friends and neighbours may provide distractions throughout the day.

Social Isolation – Working remotely may keep you away from obnoxious co-workers, but over time you may start feeling isolated. The UN study also cited social isolation as a factor of increased stress among home-based workers.

Tips to manage the stress of working at home

Fortunately, there are many ways of minimizing the stress of working from home. Here are some proven strategies that you try –