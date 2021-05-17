Ever since the second wave of coronavirus took the country by a storm, people are back to work from home. Thousands of people have returned to WFH – holding laptops in their hands in the search for better connectivity – amidst call drops, inability to deliver at work and, not to mention, the long hours of working. It suddenly feels like your work is consuming your life, and you end up working more than 50 hours a week. Not only is it going to affect your productivity, but it may lead to several health issues. In fact, a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that long working hours can raise the risk of deaths from heart disease and stroke. Also Read - Ultra-processed junk food 'increases risks of an early death and heart problems'

Working More Than 55 Hours A Week Raises Death Risk

A recent study conducted by WHO and the International Labour Organization found that working 55 or more hours per week raises the risk of a stroke by 35 per cent and dying from ischemic heart disease by 17 per cent. According to the study, it is better to work for 35-40 hours a week to avoid health complications. Also Read - Taking long daytime naps can increase risk of cardiovascular disease, all-cause death

The study found that work-related burden was more significant in men, with 72 per cent deaths in the Western Pacific and South-East Asia regions. People who died included were 60 above – those who had worked for 55 or more hours when they were middle-aged or older. Experts from WHO declared a health hazard and asked people not to work long hours as “no job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease”. Also Read - Today Health Tips: Fitness for working professionals

The study comes as the Covid-19 pandemic affects working hours, and people work for more than the required hours. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a statement said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work.”

“No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers,” he continued.

How To Stay Fit While Working From Home?

While your hours might not be optional, you can choose how you approach your job. Keeping that in mind, here are some tips to survive the long hours without compromising your health.

Take Breaks

Do you often lose focus while working for long hours? It happens to everyone, but what might help is taking breaks. Take small breaks in between your work schedule. Not only will it make you more productive, and you will be able to concentrate more.

Physical Exercise

Exercise regularly. While fitting it into a particularly busy time at work won’t help, make a schedule and squeeze in some time for exercise. Even 30-minutes of exercises can work wonders for your health. Plus, exercise helps your body stay healthy while decreasing stress that may harm your health.

Eat Healthily

Consume foods that are healthy and provides enough nutrition to your body. Include more proteins, fibre, antioxidant-rich foods in your diet. Do not overdo it with junk food, as it will contribute to your health woes. Lastly, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Get Enough Sleep

As experts always say – eight hours of sleep is a must! It may seem like an impossible dream, but you should strive for it, nonetheless. Throwing off your sleep schedule elevates your risk of developing health diseases. Not getting enough sleep will also make you feel lethargic and make it hard for you to concentrate.