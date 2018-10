We cannot emphasise the need to drink adequate water throughout the day for the benefit of our health enough. Drinking water helps to keep us in shape and the pink of health in numerous ways. However, we fail to even drink regular eight glasses of water forget about drinking more water to flush toxins out of the body. But some new studies suggest that drinking water for women can be of immense help. We are not suggesting that men can get away with drinking less water but a specific research aimed at bladder infection in women says that drinking an additional 1.5 litres of water daily can reduce recurring bladder infections by nearly half. The researchers followed the subjects for a year to come to the conclusion and draft the study.

In the trial, women who drank an additional 1.5 litres of water daily experienced 48 per cent fewer repeat bladder infections than those who drank their usual volume of fluids, said Yair Lotan, a professor at the University of Texas in the US.

The participants self-reported their usual volume as less than 1.5 litres of fluid daily, which is about six 8-ounce glasses. Lotan also said to a section of media that the finding was very important as more than half of all women report having bladder infections, which are one of the most common infections in women.

More than a quarter of women experience a secondary infection within six months of an initial infection and 44 to 77 per cent will have a recurrence within a year, according to the researchers.

Physicians suspect that more fluids help to reduce bacteria and limit the ability of bacteria to attach to the bladder. Symptoms for acute uncomplicated cystitis, a type of urinary tract infection (UTI), include painful or difficulty in urination, a feeling of a full bladder, an urgency or frequency of urination, tenderness in the lower abdominal area and possibly blood in the urine.

Since these infections are typically treated with antibiotics, the increased fluid could help reduce the use of antibiotics and thereby help control antibiotic resistance, the researchers said.