India will start its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from May 1 for all above age of 18 years of age. The registration for the same can be done from April 28 on the CoWIN website and Aarogya Setu app, according to the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, various reports circulating on social media platforms are warning women to avoid taking Covid-19 vaccines during their periods. Debunking such rumours, the government has clarified that it is OK for women can take Covid-19 vaccines during their periods.

A social media post said that women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five days before and after their period cycle as their immunity is very less during the time. The PIB in a tweet said that it is a fake report and all people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1.

There are reports from the US where women claim that their periods change after they got the coronavirus vaccines. However, Alice Lu-Culligan and Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine told the New York Times that so far, there’s no evidence linking covid-19 vaccination to changes in menstruation. Even if it happens, one unusual period is not a cause for concern, they noted.

In the wake of such rumours spreading on social media, many doctors and activists have also taken to Twitter asking people to not to believe in baseless reports while urging all to get vaccinated against the virus. Here are some tweets from the health experts.

A tweet from Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V. Kapadia –

A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

Dr. Tanaya, University of Oxford-trained doctor in sexual health also said it is safe to take the vaccine during periods.