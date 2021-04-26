India will start its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from May 1 for all above age of 18 years of age. The registration for the same can be done from April 28 on the CoWIN website and Aarogya Setu app according to the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile various reports circulating on social media platforms are warning women to avoid taking Covid-19 vaccines during their periods. Debunking such rumours the government has clarified that it is OK for women can take Covid-19 vaccines during their periods. A social media post said that women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five