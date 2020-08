Nobody is safe from the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 24 million people worldwide so far. But current data suggests that it affects men and women differently. Several studies have revealed that men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and they are also more likely to suffer from severe symptoms than women. Data also show higher death rates among men compared to women due to COVID-19. Some reports claim that men are roughly twice likely to die from a COVID-19-related illness than women. There are many theories for why COVID-19 differently affects genders. While some blame higher concentrations of ACE2, a molecule that enables coronavirus to infect healthy cells, in men, others suggest women produce more T-cells than those of their male counterparts. T-cells are immune cells that play an instrumental role in fighting any infection including COVID-19. Now, a new study credits estrogens, also referred to as female sex hormones, for reduced COVID-19 severity in women. Also Read - India witnessed its first COVID-19 miscarriage: How did it happen?

Estrogens are hormones that are important for sexual and reproductive development, and women tend to have higher levels than men. In females, these hormones play a role in the menstrual cycle and reproductive system.

How estrogen helps reduce the severity of COVId-19 in women

The new study, published in the journal Current Hypertension Reports, suggested that estrogen may lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in women. As men have lower levels of estrogen, they are at a greater risk for more severe outcomes from this virus, it said.

For the study, the research team reviewed published preclinical data on sex-specific hormone activity, especially estrogen.

Angiotensin-converting enzyme2 (ACE2), which is attached to cell membranes in the heart, arteries, kidneys and intestines, is known to be the cellular receptor of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 infections. ACE2 helps bring the virus into the cells of those organ systems.

Following the review of the available data, the research team suggested that estrogen helps lower the level of ACE2 in the heart, which in turn, helps reduce the severity of COVID-19 in women.

“We know that coronavirus affects the heart and we know that estrogen is protective against cardiovascular disease in women, so the most likely explanation seemed to be hormonal differences between the sexes,” IANS quoted lead author Leanne Groban from the Wake Forest Baptist Health Centre in the US as saying.

Men have higher concentrations of ACE2 in their blood

Recently, a study, published in the European Heart Journal, had also revealed that men have higher concentrations of ACE2 in their blood than women.

The study also found that heart failure patients taking drugs targeting the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), such as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), did not have higher concentrations of ACE2 in their blood. Therefore, the researchers said they do not support the discontinuation of these drugs in COVID-19 patients as has been suggested by earlier reports.

High levels of ACE2 are also found in the lungs, and this means they may play a crucial role in the progression of lung disorders related to COVID-19.

All these explain why men were more likely to die from COVID-19 than women.