Majority of people with Covid-19 experience mild symptoms and get over the disease within weeks, but some patients experience long-term symptoms that last for weeks or months after the infection. Loss of smell and taste, shortness of breath and fatigue are among the most common long-term COVID symptoms. Several studies have indicated that patients with mild COVID-19 infections are more likely to experience longer lasting symptoms. Adding to this growing evidence, a new research has revealed that the prevalence of a longer lasting reduced taste and smell as well as long-term shortness of breath is significantly higher in patients with mild Covid-19 disease who did not require hospitalisation. Further, it said that women and the elderly are particularly affected by long COVID. Also Read - Shortness Of Breath: How Respiratory Physiotherapy Can Get You Back On Track Post COVID-19

The study was conducted by researchers from Aarhus University Aarhus University Hospital and Regional Hospital West Jutland. It included 210 healthcare workers who had tested positive and 630 with a negative test. Their symptoms were compared on a daily basis for up to 90 days. Also Read - Post-Covid Lung Fibrosis: Prompt Diagnosis And Treatment Key To Manage The Chronic Disease

Below are key findings from the study

30 per cent of those who had tested positive reported a reduced sense of taste and smell over the full 90 days.

20 per cent of those who had tested positive reported shortness of breath at the beginning of the project, with the figure falling to five per cent after 30 days.

Symptoms like coughing, sore throat, headaches, muscle pain and fever were more common among those who tested positive in the first few days, but no increases were seen after 30 days.

Women and the elderly are found to be more susceptible to developing long-term COVID-19 symptoms.