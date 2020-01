Skin cancer is one of the most curable cancers if diagnosed and treated early. @Shutterstock

A woman in England got the shock of her life after learning that her chickenpox scar has developed into deadly skin cancer. Thirty-two years old Louise Thorell from Ashington, Northumberland, England caught the virus when she was five.

Thorell felt self-conscious about the mark on her face but it was only in 2018 that the scar started to change- it got tougher and waxier than her normal skin. It became worst after she accidentally scratched her scar and got infected. Later, her doctor informed her that it had developed into basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a common type of skin cancer. As per her doctor, it started off as a chickenpox scar, but she probably had BCC for years. Thorell has a family history of cancer. “My nana had melanoma on the left side of her face, pretty much the same place,” Thorell said.

Skin cancer is one of the most curable cancers if diagnosed and treated early. So, what causes skin cancers and what are the risk factors? Reads to know more

Exposure to sun

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light is the main cause of most skin cancers. Skin cancer can occur due to exposure to the sun over a long period of time or exposure to too much sun that leads to sunburn. UV rays from sunlight can alter your skin’s DNA, leading to cancer.

Thorell came to know about her cancer nearly 30 years after she got the chickenpox scar. This is because skin damage won’t usually show up until many years later.

Sunbeds and sunlamps

Using sunbeds and sunlamps can also increase the risk of developing some skin cancers.

Family history

Experts say people with a history of sunburn or overexposure to the sun in childhood have a greater risk of developing both basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

Medical conditions

Other risk factors of skin cancers include radiotherapy treatment, Bowen’s disease, having a lowered immune system, overexposure to chemicals and rare genetic conditions.