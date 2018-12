Keely Favell from Swansea, Wales to figure her sudden weight increase, undertook 3 pregnancy tests. The pregnancy tests came out to be negative, but to her surprise, her ultrasound had a surprising story to reveal.

Her ultrasound reports showed that in disguise she was carrying a giant, 25kgs heavy ovarian cyst. Her sudden weight increase was as heavy as the weight of 7 newborn babies. Post the tests the doctor told her that she needs to undergo a 5-hour long operation to remove the growth and shed a third of her body weight.

Keely ignored the sudden weight gain in 2014. But when she gained 22kgs and started to weigh as heavy as 146kg, it started to worry her.

She finally got her ultrasound done last January which revealed the reason for large tummy was a huge cyst surrounded by a 25cm thick sac of fluid. Keely’s stomach swelled up another 5 inches as she waited another 4 weeks for surgery. finally, she got it operated in March last year. The surgery made her lose her right ovary but did not affect her fertility.