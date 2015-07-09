After the whole Nestle Fiasco with high lead content in Maggi, larvae in Nan Pro and worms in Cerelac, we were all hoping that other products that we consume everyday are safe for us. However, the news of some or the other type of product being contaminated keeps on propping up every other day. This time around, an insect was found in a multi-vitamin capsule manufactured by Nouveau, reported Mid-Day. Also Read - Do we really need multivitamins and supplements after 30?

Ramya Venkat from Mumbai found a dead insect in her multivitamin capsule. It was the last capsule of the strip and she was just about to consume it when she realised that that there was a black spot on the capsule and tried to scratch it off. But to her shock, it was a dead insect inside the translucent capsule. Also Read - B vitamins can boost metabolism and rejuvenate your nervous system

The multivitamin is sold under the brand name MA DHA and was prescribed to Venkat to help her with her pre and post pregnancy vitamin needs. The contaminated strip was bought on May 13 and belonged to the batch MD 103. Its manufacturing date was February 15 and the expiry date mentioned on the strip was January 2017. Venkat also informed that she has been consuming them for the past 11 months and was scared because she never took a hard look at them previously. Also Read - Never fail to take your multivitamins and calcium pills? Then read this!

Following this incident she wrote an email to the address mentioned on the strip. She attached a photo of the capsule and said that she was shocked to find a dead insect in the capsule and wouldn’t recommend anyone to use Nouveau’s products. The company replied to her saying that it was an unfortunate incident. They also sent two representatives to Ramyas residence and after they confirmed the presence of a dead insect all they did was apologised for the mistake and handed over another box of the same pills.

Ramya has written to the Food and Drug Administration and also plan to approach the consumer court. Image source: Mid-Day