In yet another shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman from Hyderabad’s Ranga Reddy district died two days after receiving the vaccine jab for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). What is shocking in the case is that the woman was cremated without any post-mortem. The deceased — identified as Rajamoni Mayuri, was the Sarpanch of the Lingamdana village. Also Read - Man Dies Minutes After Taking First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine; Here's What To Know Before Taking The Jab

COVID-19 Vaccine Dose — Side Effects That The Woman Experienced

According to the reports, Rajamoni was given the COVID-19 vaccine jab on April 12, Monday. The relatives stated that after getting vaccinated Rajamoni suffered from fever and had vomitings. When her situation deteriorated, she was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead. “Due to high fever, she even had fits. On Wednesday, her family got worried looking at her condition and shifted her to a hospital in Shamshabad. The doctors there said that she was brought dead,” one of the relatives told a leading newspaper organization. Also Read - Coronavirus: Some Side Effects Of The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Normal - Here’s Why

Why No Post-Mortem Was Done?

The officials are yet to confirm what actually led to the death of the 32-year-old lady as reports suggested that the last rites were performed without any post-mortem. This comes amid special guidelines by the WHO, wherein anybody who is dying within 30 days of immunization — an autopsy is a must to understand whether the death is due to the vaccine jab or not. Speaking to the media, one of the relatives of the deceased 32-year-old woman said, “Some health department officials visited and told Mayuri’s family that post-mortem will be conducted but it did not take place. Some Mandal-level officials later promised her family Rs 10 lakhs compensation and admission of her children in government residential school. The funeral took place by evening.” Also Read - Britain confirms 30 blood clot cases associated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Also, India is currently vaccinating only those who are above 45. Therefore, in this case, both protocols were ignored. According to the medical reports, the Sarpanch had hypertension and thyroid problem. An official statement on the death is awaited.

Telangana Reports 4,009 Fresh COVID-19 Infections, 14 Deaths

Telangana reported 4,009 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to over 3.55 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,838 with 14 more fatalities, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 705, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (363) and Nizamabad(360), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 18. The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,55,433 while with 1,878 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,14,441.

The state has 39,154 active cases and over 83 lakh samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, over 1.18 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.17 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.46 per cent, while it was 86 per cent in the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)