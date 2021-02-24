A 60-year-old woman employee of the Madhya Pradesh health department died hours after receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Barwani district an official said on Wednesday. The district collector has asked authorities to ascertain the exact cause of her death. Rajni Sen a clerk with the health department received the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday afternoon and her condition deteriorated at night the district’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Anita Singare said. The woman died during treatment at a private hospital late at night the official said adding a post-mortem will be conducted and