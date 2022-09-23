Woman Dies During Dental Treatment, Collapses After Being Given Local Anaesthesia

The medical team tried reviving her initially with a glucose drip which was then followed by giving her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (or CPR). However, the deceased had shown no signs of revival

The victim, who was suffering from toothache, was jabbed with local anaesthesia following which she collapsed

In an incident, a 30-year-old woman died at a dental college in Chandigarh after she was administered local anaesthesia. The incident happened at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge (HSJ) Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, in Chandigarh. Reportedly, the victim had visited the hospital to seek treatment for a persistent toothache.

As per reports, the victim, who has been identified as Shrimati, had become unconscious after being jabbed with local anaesthesia by the attending doctors.

The victim had been suffering from toothache for some time and had visited the hospital with her husband in the morning on Wednesday. After checking on her, the attending doctors jabbed her gums with local anaesthesia and asked her to wait for some time. As per reports, after some passage of time, the deceased started experiencing uneasiness and heavy breath and in a matter of time, she felt unconscious and collapsed.

The medical team tried reviving her initially with a glucose drip which was then followed by giving her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (or CPR). However, the deceased had shown no signs of revival. Following this, the victim was declared dead and the news was shared with her husband. As per reports, an anaesthesiologist, medical consultant, and dental surgeons were on duty when the incident happened.

Reportedly, police have seized the lignocaine and adrenaline injections administered to her and an investigation team has been set up to look into the details of what caused the tragedy. Her body has been held back for autopsy. Dental practitioners and other doctors have held the cause of death to be acute pulmonary edema and cardiac arrest. As per reports, many patients had left the hospital in fear after the news broke out.

Overdose can turn toxic and life-threatening

Local anaesthesia is administered to prevent pain during a medical procedure by numbing a specific part of the body. With its effects being short-lived, it is often used by medical practitioners for minor outpatient procedures including dental surgery, biopsies, and removal of a mole or cataract. Among the temporary side-effects of the drug are blurred vision, dizziness and vomiting. Some might even develop hives, itching and breathing difficulty. Local anaesthetic systematic toxicity (LAST) is a life-threatening situation associated with inappropriate administration of local anaesthesia.

You may like to read