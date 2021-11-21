Woman Dies After Receiving Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; What Does It Mean For Fully Vaccinated Individuals?

A woman from Bihar died after receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine, which led to the speculation if it had anything to do with the dosage she received. Here is everything you need to know.

On Saturday, a woman in Bihar's Aurangabad district died after receiving the second dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination. Rinku Devi, the deceased, went to Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad to receive her second dose of Covid vaccination. She fell on the road while going home in Bhadua village. Her husband, Jitendra Singh, hurried her to the Sadar Hospital, where physicians immediately proclaimed her dead.

"My wife was healthy while visiting the Sadar hospital... She wanted to take the second dose of the Covid vaccine with just a couple of days remaining for our daughter's marriage. I am sure that the doctors of the hospital had given her the wrong injection that led to her death. Murder case should be registered against the alleged doctors and nurses," Jitendra Kumar said.

An officer of Khudwa police station said: "We have received a complaint from the medical staffs who were beaten by a violent mob. We are also waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of her death. Legal action will be initiated after the report."

Are Vaccinated Individuals At Risk Of Any Complications?

Even though vaccines are believed to be highly effective in protecting patients from hospitalization and deaths, such incidence has been reported in fully vaccinated individuals. But that does not mean that the reason had been vaccines. In most cases, the reason behind contracting the disease has been different. In Rinku Devi's case as well, the postpartum report is yet to come to confirm the cause of her death.

Preliminary studies have suggested that breakthrough infections have been reported but they are generally less severe in vaccinated patients. People with breakthrough infections showed lower rates of death and long-term persistent health problems six months after infection, after taking their risk factors into account, than COVID-19 patients who had not been vaccinated.

Those who had breakthrough infections, on the other hand, had a 53 per cent higher chance of death and a 59 per cent higher risk of developing at least one new medical disease, mainly disorders affecting the lungs and other organs, compared to those who had never had COVID-19. Even when breakthrough infections did not necessitate hospitalisation, the increased risk of death and long-term consequences were not trivial.

But Some Individuals May Experience Severe Symptoms

COVID vaccination side effects are highly common among those who receive the vaccine. Everyone, however, reacts differently. It doesn't imply that the vaccine isn't working if you don't feel anything for a day or two after either dosage. The shots also activate the second half of your immune system, which produces antibodies to defend you from the infection.

The immune system sometimes generates temporary swelling in lymph nodes, such as those under the arm, when it activates. To avoid a swollen node being misinterpreted for malignancy, women should get routine mammograms before getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Not every adverse effect is expected. However, despite the fact that hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have been given over the world and extensive safety testing, few significant concerns have been identified including blood clots, allergic reactions and heart inflammation. In some cases, it could be severe but mostly, the after-effects of the COVID vaccine are mild.

However, one should consult their doctor in case they experience any unusual symptoms.

(with inputs from agencies)