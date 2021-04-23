In a shocking incident an Oregon woman in her 50s died after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine. According to the sources the woman received a dose of the vaccine on April 13 2021. Within two weeks the woman started developing a rare but serious blood clot issue which was accompanied by a low blood platelet counts. The Oregon Health Authority told the local media that the recent case of death following vaccine administration is the seventh case in the nation where a vaccine receiver developed the rare type of blood clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Link