In a shocking incident, an Oregon woman, in her 50s, died after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine. According to the sources, the woman received a dose of the vaccine on April 13, 2021. Within two weeks, the woman started developing a rare but serious blood clot issue which was accompanied by a low blood platelet counts. Also Read - Woman Dies Two Days After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Jab, Cremated Without Post-Mortem In Hyderabad

The Oregon Health Authority told the local media that the recent case of death following vaccine administration is the seventh case in the nation where a vaccine receiver developed the rare type of blood clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Also Read - Man Dies Minutes After Taking First Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine; Here's What To Know Before Taking The Jab

Link Between Blood Clots And J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

Earlier this week, the Europe’s drug regulator said that they have found the link between Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. In the recent past several cases were reported from various corners of the world where adults who took the J&J vaccine reportedly suffered from rare blood clotting. Also Read - Coronavirus: Some Side Effects Of The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Normal - Here’s Why

Speaking to the media on the topic, The European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s safety committee said that there exists a link between unusual blood clots with low blood platelets and the vaccine. Experts also suggested that the company should write a warning message on the vaccine’s label. What are these serious side effects that one should know before getting the jab? Let’s understand them.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: Potential Side Effects

On April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked states to stop the administration of the vaccine jab following some reports of serious and rare type of blood clot in the vaccine receivers.

Other than the rare type of blood clotting, the CDC also listed these side effects post vaccine jab:

1. Slight rise in the body temperature

2. Pain in the sight where the vaccine was injected.

3. Slight headache

4. Muscle pain

5. Fatigue was another common side effect of the vaccine.

Can you expect any type of serious allergic reactions post getting vaccinated with J&J dose? According to the experts, so far, there have been fewer cases of allergic reactions to the J&J vaccine compared with the Moderna-NIAID and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Now, since the vaccine is also said to be entering India, here is everything to keep in mind before getting the J&J vaccine jab.

1. The vaccine is safe for everyone. According to the CDC, anyone who is suffering from any type of severe medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, significant cardiac disease, obesity, and diabetes, can also take the vaccine jab.

2. Pregnant woman can get a nod from their physician before taking the J&J vaccine dose. As of now there are no such reports on whether the vaccine is safe or not for the pregnant women.

Who All Should Avoid Taking The Vaccine Jab

Since there are many side effects of the vaccine, here is a guideline on who all should avoid taking the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine.

1. Any individual who has a history of anaphylaxis to any ingredients of the vaccine should avoid taking it.

2. The vaccine company has also said that anyone with a body temperature of over 38.5ºC should postpone taking the jab.

3. Currently, the vaccine is not recommended for anyone who is younger than 18 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies)