Woman Denied Entry At Delhi Airport Gets A Panic Attack: Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

After not getting entry to her flight at Delhi Airport, a woman suffered a panic attack. Here are the symptoms of the health problem you should know about.

A video of a woman having a panic attack when Air India workers allegedly denied her access at the boarding gate, following which she suffered a panic attack. Her nephew claimed that instead of asking for medical help, the employees phoned security and forced the heart and diabetes patient out of the airport. While the patient and their family have a different opinion, Air India said a doctor took care of her immediately.

A panic attack should be taken care of immediately as it can lead to problems if left unattended. For the unversed, panic attacks are terrifying feelings that strike without warning. These episodes can happen at any time, including while sleeping. People who are having a panic attack may feel they are going insane or dying. During a panic attack, a person's fear and horror are out of proportion to the genuine situation and may be unrelated to what is going on around them.

Symptoms Of Panic Attack You Should Know About

Here are the common symptoms of a panic attack you should know about:

Sudden onset of severe anxiety, with or without cause

Racing heart

Feeling dizzy, faint, or weak

Shaking

Numbness or tingling in the hands and fingers

Fear, or a sense of impending disaster or death

Sweating or getting the chills

Nausea

Pain or discomfort in the chest

Breathing problems

A choking sensation

Feeling uncontrollable

A feeling of surreality

Fear of losing control

Fear of death

Who Is At A Higher Risk?

While anyone can experience a panic attack, some of the factors that put you at a greater risk of suffering a panic attack include:

Panic attacks mostly affect people of all ages, but teens or people in their adult years are more likely to get it.

Studies have shown that women are twice more likely to develop a panic disorder.

Complications Of Panic Attacks

While panic attacks are treatable, some people don't seek help due to embarrassment. In fact, untreated panic attacks can interfere with your day-to-day activities and lead to problems such as anticipatory anxiety, agoraphobia, and phobias.

How Can You Prevent Panic Attacks?

While talking to a professional healthcare provider and getting appropriate treatment is your best bet, preventing a panic attack is possible. Along with treatment, you can try the following ways that might lower your odds of having a panic attack:

Eat a diet rich in all essential nutrients.

Exercise regularly to ward off the risk.

Stress can also trigger panic attacks, so avoid stressing.

Try to limit your caffeine intake.

Talk to your doctor about your symptoms and take medication accordingly.

