With Over 1 Death Every Hour, Is India Heading Towards The Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

With Over 1 Death Every Hour, Is India Heading Towards The Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

India has logged a staggering 2,541 new cases of COVID infection and 30 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

Just at a time when life was returning back to normal, and restrictions were uplifted, daily COVID-19 cases in the country have suddenly started to pick up its pace. With over 1 death being reported every hour in the country, the speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 is clearly going high in the minds of the people. According to the latest reports, India has logged a staggering 2,541 new cases of COVID infection and 30 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 4,30,60,086, while the death toll has climbed to 5,22,223.

Is India Heading Towards The Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

Earlier this year, IIT Kanpur researchers had predicted that the fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit the country in the month of June-July, and the cases will spike in the middle of August. However, the predictions were dismissed by the government stating that they are not properly studied. But, the current number of infections in the country is worrisome. India is witnessing a steady spike in its daily COVID cases, which is bringing back the pictures from the previous year when the country fought the second and the third wave of the pandemic. So, are we heading towards a fourth wave?

According to the experts, the sudden spike in the cases is no indication of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country. However, they have warned people against showing any kind of leniency towards following safety protocols. In an interview with the news agency PTI, physician-epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya said it has been more than two weeks since all Covid restrictions have been removed. "It is a holiday period and people are meeting and intermingling. This is also reflected in social mobility and economic activity, which are higher than in pre-pandemic periods," he said. However, he advised caution and stressing on continued surveillance in the city.

TRENDING NOW

Warning people that there will be no day in the future when COVID cases will come down to ZERO in the country, Lahariya said, "SARS CoV-2 is going to stay for a long time and therefore, there is not going to be any period when the new cases would be zero".

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES