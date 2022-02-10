With Omicron, Any Feeling of Safety Can Change In a Moment: WHO Chief Issues Fresh Warning

With Omicron, Any Feeling of Safety Can Change In a Moment: WHO Chief Issues Fresh Warning

The WHO chief said, "Depending on where you live, it might feel like the COVID pandemic is almost over or it might feel like it's at its worst, WHO chief said on Wednesday and further added, But wherever you live, COVID isn't finished with us."

Thinking COVID-19 is over? Not, yet. The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had issued a fresh warning against people taking COVID-19 highly amid a sharp drop in cases from across the countries. Addressing the press, the WHO chief insisted that "COVID isn't finished with us,". He also appealed for more support to fight the pandemic after his agency reported that new infections fell but virus deaths rose worldwide over the past week.

According to the reports, coronavirus case counts fell 17 per cent worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50 per cent drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7 per cent. The weekly epidemiological report from the UN health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant - making up nearly 97 per cent of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3 per cent were of the delta variant.

Diseases Know No Boundaries

Taking cognizance of the report, the WHO chief said, "Depending on where you live, it might feel like the COVID pandemic is almost over or it might feel like it's at its worst, WHO chief said on Wednesday and further added, But wherever you live, COVID isn't finished with us."

TRENDING NOW

Describing the new COVID-19 variants as the "wild card", the WHO chief said, "We know this virus will continue to evolve. But we are not defenseless. We have the tools to prevent this disease, to test for it, and to treat it," the WHO chief said adding, "Where people have access to those tools, this virus can be brought under control. Where they don't, this virus continues to spread, to evolve, and to kill"

Will Vaccines Be Able To Protect Us?

WHO cited limited data about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron variant, while saying estimates showed reduced protection of the first series of COVID-19 vaccines against the variant for severe disease, symptomatic disease, and infection. Vaccines were most effective to prevent severe disease from omicron.

The agency said booster doses increase estimates of vaccine effectiveness to over 75 per cent for all vaccines for which data are available, though the rates declined after three to six months after injection.

You may like to read

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES