With 33 Covid-19 positive cases reported till Saturday in three clusters at Agragami College Sambharam College and residents of Purva Venezia apartment of Yelahanka New Town a northern suburb of Bengaluru the Bengaluru civic body is contemplating intensifying testing tracking and treating. It was due to students coming from Kerala to study Agragami College and Sambharam College are responsible for the spread of pandemic while in Purva Venezia apartment it was spread from travellers from Maharashtra who tested positive here. The Bengaluru Civic body commissioner N. Manjunath Parasad told reporters those who arrived from neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra