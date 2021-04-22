The second coronavirus wave has hit India as the country recorded over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 15930965. According to the reports a total of 314835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours while the death toll increased to 184657 with a record 2104 new fatalities. The reports added that the national COVID-19 recovery rate fell below 85 per cent. Active COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In India Registering a steady increase for the 43rd day in a row the active cases have increased to 2291428 comprising 14.38 per