WION Health Pulse: 'Mental health is often overlooked in older adults': Dr Jitendra Nagpal calls for greater awareness

At the WION Health Summit held at the Taj in New Delhi today, renowned psychiatrist and mental health advocate Dr Jitendra Nagpal highlighted the often-overlooked issue of mental health among older adults. He stressed the urgency for the family and loved ones to understand and recognize the warning signs early to reduce the mental health burden on them.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 17, 2026 2:00 PM IST

Wion Health Pulse: 'Mental health is often overlooked in older adults': Dr Jitendra Nagpal calls for greater awareness

WION Health Pulse: Mental health remains one of the most neglected aspects of healthcare among senior citizens, despite growing awareness around depression, anxiety, and emotional well-being. At the WION Health Summit held at the Taj, New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Nagpal, renowned psychiatrist, mental health advocate, and life-skills educator, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and In Charge of the Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion at Moolchand Medcity, said that poor mental health status is often ignored among those who are in the older adult citizenships.

Mental Health Challenges Among the Elderly Often Go Unnoticed

During the session, Dr Nagpal said, "Demystify and destigmatise the mind about mental health. Mental health is often ignored among the elderly. People who are already suffering should ensure to reach out for help. Help is there for everyone. A lot of family members are not aware of where to reach out." Speaking on 'Mental Health-The Invisible Pandemic' at #WIONHealthPulse, Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and In-Charge, Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion, Moolchand Medcity, says, "corporate social responsibility must come in millions" pic.twitter.com/Pzq9qdOvVk WION (@WIONews) June 17, 2026

He further emphasised that people already experiencing mental health difficulties should not hesitate to seek professional support. "There is a need to decentralise as well, which the government is doing splendidly. Even at the grassroots level- at anganwadi level, the government has modules for mental health," explained Dr Nagpal urging everyone to reach out.

Dr Nagpal's message at the WION Health Summit focused on creating awareness and encouraging open conversations around mental health. He urged families to pay closer attention to the emotional well-being of their elderly loved ones and seek professional guidance whenever necessary.

This was the second session of the WION Health Summit -- titled "Mental Health The Invisible Pandemic" brought together a distinguished neurologist and a renowned psychiatrist to foster greater awareness and practical solutions for mental well-being. Stay tuned for more updates.

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